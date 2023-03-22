TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Dalton Lannon on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Lannon is wanted for Violation of Probation for Criminal Mischief.

He is roughly 5’11” tall and 190 pounds.

He was last reported to frequent the Morgan Street area of Binghamton

Anyone with information on the location of Lannon is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933