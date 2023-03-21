BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

In October, 42-year-old Shawn Woodberry was caught with an illegal, loaded Smith and Wesson rifle.

Police responded to his home on Lisle Avenue after receiving reports that Woodbury had threatened an acquaintance with the rifle.

They identified Woodbury through a ring doorbell recording and located the weapon, a Smith and Wesson MP 22LR, outside his residence.

Woodbury will be sentenced to 4 years in New York State prison on June 21st.

He has a previous felony conviction from 2014 for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in Saint Lawrence County.

“Thanks to the Binghamton Police, and their quick response, this situation did not escalate further. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to send felons to prison at double the State average,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.