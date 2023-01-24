BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to state prison for stealing a truck and a television.

40-year-old Mitchell McComas admitted that in January of 2022, he stole a 2020 Ford F-150 truck from Hallstead, Pennsylvania and drove it to Best Buy in Vestal.

McComas then entered the store and stole a $300+ television.

An investigation led police to a residence in Binghamton where they arrested McComas.

He pled guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of stolen property and will spend 1½ to 3 years in prison.

McComas is a repeat offender as he was previously convicted of Grand Larceny in 2018.

“Rather than be a productive citizen, this defendant repeatedly chooses to steal property from others. McComas must now be held accountable for his criminal behavior,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.