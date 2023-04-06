BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, 27-year-old Brady Swearengin of Binghamton pled guilty to felony Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree.

On December 7th, shortly after midnight, Swearengin attempted to rob a 31-year-old male in the area of Robinson and Munsell Streets.

Swearengin approached the victim, who he knew, and asked to borrow money. When the victim refused, another unidentified man grabbed him, demanded money, and displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

When a concerned citizen intervened, Swearengin and the other suspect fled the scene.

The other suspect has not yet been identified.

Ultimately, no money was taken from the victim and no gun was recovered by police.

Swearengin, who was already on parole for another attempted robbery in 2021, will be sentenced to five years in New York State prison on June 26th.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to work with local law enforcement to remove repeat offenders from our community. Sending felons to prison at double the State average helps keep our citizens safe,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.