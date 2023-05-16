BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Lifeguards in the City of Binghamton will be making more this year than in the past.

Binghamton Mayor Kraham announced today that the City will increase the hourly wages of lifeguards this year in an effort to boost hiring ahead of the summer season. “Like many municipalities, Binghamton is facing a shortage of lifeguards that could affect the operation of City pools this summer,” said Mayor Kraham.

We’re increasing hourly pay to make the job more competitive and actively recruiting to fill openings so we can continue to keep our pools open for residents through the warm-weather months. Binghamton Mayor Jared M. Kraham

The City of Binghamton lifeguards will make $16 an hour this season, an increase of $2.30 per hour from last year. The City also covers the majority of the cost of certifications for its lifeguards, with the exception of a $45 fee. Lifeguard certification in New York State can cost between $150 and $500.

The City of Binghamton’s Parks & Recreation Department hires around a hundred teenagers and young adults each summer to work as lifeguards at City pools, help run Summer Fun, a free day camp at City parks, and assist with other seasonal work.

The City has five pools — three large pools at Cheri A. Lindsey Memorial Park, Recreation Park, and Webster Street Park, and two smaller pools at Fairview Park and MacArthur Park.

To apply for a job as a City lifeguard or for other summer employment opportunities, visit cityofbinghamton.recdesk.com or call the Parks Department at (607) 772-7017.