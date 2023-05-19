BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Is there a better way to celebrate a Friday night than with Brews, Brats and Bands?

The Binghamton German Club’s monthly celebration of sausages and beer started at 5 p.m. this evening and will run until 10.

You can get a dinner of bratwurst and side dishes for 12 dollars, or 10 if you are a member.

There is a cash bar serving German beer, wine, mixed and soft drinks.

A live polka band will start playing around 7.

Angie Schoonmaker is the president of the club and says that in celebration of the club’s century long history in its current location at 218 Loughlin Road in Binghamton, they will be hosting the event on the third Friday of every month this summer.

“What I enjoy the most about being a part of this club is that it does have the ability to bring people together in whatever capacity that is. Whether it’s because they enjoy the music or the food, or just the comradery, all of our events that we have, we have such nice people, friendly people,” she says.

She says each month will feature a different style of sausage, and live music.

The venue is outdoors, under tents.

Schoonmaker says the atmosphere is family friendly, with a swing set and play ground for the kids, plus, well-behaved dogs are more than welcome.