BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton’s four neighborhood fire stations are receiving long awaited upgrades.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced today that the City is investing one-million dollars in rehabilitating the fire stations.

The work includes interior refurbishing such as renovated bathrooms and bunk spaces, as well as critical system improvements such as new roofs, H-VAC replacements, and apparatus room upgrades.

The funding is provided through the American Recovery Plan Act. The plan will be presented at the City Council work session on June 20th.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says, “The City of Binghamton is an ISO class one, designated fire company. That means that we meet the highest industry standards out of any fire department in the United States, and we’re going to continue that. We’re going to invest in our infrastructure and make sure that these historic fire stations are here for decades and decades to come.”

The stations receiving improvements are located at 180 Main Street, 176 Robinson Street, 259 Conklin Avenue and 39 West State Street on the North Side.

Binghamton Fire Chief, Alan Gardiner says, all of the neighborhood stations are more than sixty-years old, and in need of repairs and improvements.

In 2021, the Binghamton Fire Department responded to 10,895 emergency calls.