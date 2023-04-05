BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.

37-year-old Leroy Poole of Binghamton admitted that he possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell it.

On February 23rd, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force raided Poole’s residence, 202 Conklin Avenue.

Investigators found cocaine, methamphetamine, a scale, packaging materials, and individually wrapped packets of powder containing fentanyl.

Poole was already on probation for a 2021 drug charge and will be sentenced to 4 years in New York State prison on June 30th.

“Fentanyl is killing people in our community and throughout the Country. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office, working with law enforcement, will continue to send those who sell this poison to State prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.