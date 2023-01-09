BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.

34-year-old Joseph Stoeckel admitted to stealing various tools out of a truck parked on Vestal Road in December of 2021.

The tools were valued at over $3,000.

Stoeckel, who was already a convicted felon, will spend 1½ to 3 years in New York State Prison.

“Repeat offenders have a direct impact on the quality of life in our community. Hopefully, this sentence will be a deterrent to this defendant,” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.