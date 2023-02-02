BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

On Halloween in 2020, 37-year-old Terell Wilson was stopped at a DWI checkpoint between front Street and Bevier Street in the Town of Dickinson.

Wilson attempted to flee the scene on foot, and police watched him toss a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Wilson was already a convicted felon, stemming from controlled substance arrest in 2006.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in April.