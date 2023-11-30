JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A holiday tradition is back for its 40th year.

The Binghamton Downtown Singers will perform their annual ‘Messiah’ concert on December 9th at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City.

Messiah is performed in three parts and tells the story of Jesus through traditional songs.

This year, it will be lead by interim Artistic Director Robert Manners.

The community chorus began performing the show in 1983.

It features about 100 singers, a full orchestra, and four soloists, many who have sang with the Downtown Singers before.

Co-President of the group Julie Drozdowski says the show is outstanding.

She says it is something the community can count on every year.

“It has so much meaning to know that we really do kind of give people that joy that they’re looking for. This year it might even be a little more special. We had to do it a week earlier than we normally do so that little bit of Christmas joy gets to last that extra little bit longer with that extra week. So, hopefully people can carry that through with them,” she said.

The concert will start at 7:30.



Tickets are 20 dollars for general admission and can be purchased at http://downtownsingers.org or at the door.