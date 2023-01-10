BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, Binghamton Mayor Kraham announced his appointment of the newest judge to sit on the City Court bench, and yesterday, she took the oath and made it official.

Sophie Bergman was sworn into City Court to fill the vacancy after Carol Cocciola was elected to serve as a Broome County Court Judge in November.

Bergman earned her law degree from Albany Law School.

She says that the best part of her position is that she gets to work in and the serve the same community that she’s raising her family in.

Binghamton City Court Judge Sophie Bergman says, “I can’t wait to hit the ground running and start getting to work serving our community. But, like I said, it is emotional. You work hard and long hours in various different positions, and for it to culminate into something like this is the dream, so, I’m just so honored.”

Bergman has worked as a prosecutor with the District Attorney office in Broome and Warren Counties for nearly a decade.

After her time with the DA, Bergman worked for Hinman Howard and Kattell and she says that experience allowed her to see the flip side of the coin and see cases from every angle.