BINGHAMTON, NY – The first rooftop bar in downtown Binghamton is open.

Downtown by Beer Tree Brew cut the ribbon on its new rooftop beer garden this afternoon.

It’s located above its newest and third location at 20 Hawley Street across from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

In addition to its wide selection of craft beers, the downtown location also offers custom roasted coffees and fresh baked goods, along with New York State ciders, cocktails and modern American plates.

The roof features both an indoor and outdoor area.

Brendan Harder is co-owner with Chuck and Chris Rhoades.

“Four and a half years ago when we opened the brewery in Port Crane, we never could have imagined opening a rooftop bar in downtown Binghamton. But, here we are and it’s a big thanks to the community that’s supported us. We have an extremely hard-working, dedicated and caring staff. We couldn’t do any of this without them. We also have been lucky enough to partner with a lot of amazing contractors to help build places like this,” he said.

The rooftop will be available to rent for special events.

The grand opening celebration continues this evening with a live performance by local band Caviar and Grits.

For more information about all 3 Beer Tree locations, Downtown, The Farm in Port Crane and The Factory at Oakdale Commons, go to http://BeerTreeBrew.com.