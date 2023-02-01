BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Office of Emergency Services wants you to design their new mascot.

The mascot will help OES teach preparedness and emergency management to residents of all ages.

The contest is now open and will run through March 17th. OES will then pick their top 5 choices and have the public vote on their favorite choice.

You can enter by following these steps:

Pick up an OES entry form from one of the four locations around the County or print one off our website.

The forms can be picked up at the following locations:

Broome County Library – 185 Court Street

Public Safety – 153 Lt. Van Winkle Drive

County Office Building – 60 Hawley Street

Health Department – 225 Front Street

The winning artist will be awarded a Hot Air Balloon Ride for two at the 2023 Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally, a Family 4 Pack of tickets to the concert events, and VIP on-site parking passes for all three days.

To download an entry form, you can visit gobroomecounty.com/mascot.