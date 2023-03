BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Broome County man was arrested by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly violating the NYS Sex Offender Registry.

According to police, 63-year-old Patrick Logan failed to update his address as a sex offender, which is required by New York State law.

He was taken to the Central Arraignment Part Court at the Broome County Correction Facility and arraigned on the following charge: