BINGHAMTON, NY – Bates Troy is being recognized for the cleanliness of its hospital linens.

Bates Troy Healthcare Linen Services has received hygienically clean certification from the Textile Rental Services Association, an industry trade group.

The Binghamton business provides bed sheets, towels and other linens to hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities across the Southern Tier, Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania.

The certification comes after an independent third-party inspection of the facility as well as 3 rounds of microbial testing looking for the presence of yeast, mold and harmful bacteria.

Bates Troy had already been certified by the Healthcare Linen Accreditation Council since 2007.