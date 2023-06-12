ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – BAE Systems in Endicott is receiving a significant contract to provide drive trains for the largest order for electric buses in North America.

The Power and Propulsion Solutions division in Endicott is supplying its electric drive system for more than 12 hundred zero-emission buses in Quebec.

This builds upon the 18 hundred buses in the province that already use BAE technology.

The new buses will include BAE’s latest system Gen3.

The company says Gen3 uses innovative technology including silicon carbide to improve heat management, lightweight components, and increased electrical efficiency.

BAE says it has also created a more compact system which will allow the buses to travel longer distances on a single charge.

According to BAE, the contract brings the transit system in Quebec closer to being fully emission-free and achieving its environmental and climate goals.