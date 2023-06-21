TOWN OF DICKINSON (WIVT/WBGH) – Nearly 6 months into the job, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar has focused much of his efforts on addressing issues inside the county jail.

Through an aggressive recruitment effort, he added 29 new corrections officers to combat chronic understaffing.

And he’s receiving input from the community regarding conditions within the facility and preparing the inmates for when they get out.

The Jail Advisory Group consists of local health, workforce and social service professionals as well as advocates and previously incarcerated individuals. It started meeting last December before Akshar took office.

Sheriff Fred Akshar says, “If we’re not standing up a very robust reentry program, then we’re failing not only the people who are incarcerated, but we’re in essence failing the community because undoubtedly they will go out and re-offend.”

Penny Stringfield supported Akshar’s campaign and agreed to chair the group. While there are larger, structural issues to address, Stringfield says the Sheriff got right to work putting some of the recommendations and requests into effect.

“I don’t think I ever expected that we would have accomplished as much as we have already in 5 months,” she said.

That includes providing those inmates leaving the jail with a Sheriff’s ID if they need. And providing better access to feminine hygiene products and clean underwear to the female inmates. The Sheriff’s Office has also restored 30 active programs with slots and classes available every week.

Sharon Chesna is the Executive Director of the Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network which offers parenting classes, sex education and assistance to pregnant mothers in the community. She was eager to provide a bridge between programs within the jail and those on the outside.

“We’d love to get back into the jail to help out because we know that it is super important that everyone who is incarcerated, for whatever the reason is, that they have access to community services once they get out to make sure that they have the services that they need so that hopefully they don’t end up having to come back to jail,” says Chesna.

Akshar has also reformed the grievance process and expanded visitation. A larger ongoing issue is how to provide the proper mental health and addiction treatment that so many of the inmates need.

“As a human being and a community member, my feeling about jail is, if this is what you want, this should be an opportunity for rehabilitation, not just punishment.”

Akshar says it’s important to hold criminals accountable, but also give them the tools to succeed once they leave. He plans to continue building partnerships with outside organizations.

Sheriff Fred Akshar says, “Set goals and objectives. I don’t want to meet just for the sake of meeting. So long as we’re seeing progress, we’re going to continue doing what we’re doing.”

Akshar says reducing recidivism is a win-win for everyone.

Akshar says he also plans to launch a Broome County Sheriff’s App that will provide the public with safety updates and allow the families to communicate with inmates, send commissary or photos and pay bail using their phone.