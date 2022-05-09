BINGHAMTON, NY – Eating a meal in low light can be difficult, but what about no light at all?

AVRE hosted its third ever Dining in the Dark event last week at the Holiday Inn downtown. Guests were blindfolded for dinner while the staff provided diners with verbal cues to help them navigate their plates.



The event raised funds for AVRE’s vision rehabilitation services and awareness of the challenges faced by people who are blind or visually impaired.



Guest speaker and musician Derek Suarez, shares his story of vision loss.

Former AVRE employee & Bassist/Pianist for Los Ciegos Del Barrio Derek Saurez says, “It’s nice for us to be able to share that experience with them and for them to have an idea of what we go through, and how we live our lives, and have a better understanding of why we’re so appreciative of AVRE and all of it’s sister agencies that help us with so many different services.”

The event started with a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a silent auction, raffle, and tastings from Beer Tree and Pleasant Valley Wine Company.



If you are interested in the next Dining in the Dark Event, visit https://www.avreus.org/.