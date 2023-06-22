BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The trial of a former Endicott karate instructor charged in an arson-for-hire conspiracy is underway in Broome County Court.

David Rexer is accused of trying to hire an undercover officer to burn down the home of his children’s grandparents.

According to the grand jury indictment, Rexer wanted to murder a 68 year-old woman and her 70 year-old husband by setting their home on South Street in Endicott on fire.

Today, the undercover officer testified about a meeting he and Rexer had at Kellys Too bar in the Town of Maine on June 28th of last year, when Rexer allegedly offered him between 1 thousand and 2 thousand dollars to commit the crime.

The prosecution also played a recording that was made of their conversation, although it was difficult to decipher what was being said.

Rexer had previously been in a relationship with the couple’s daughter and they are the grandparents of his children.

Rexer could be sentenced to up to 25 years in state prison if found guilty.