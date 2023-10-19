ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Endicott Police made quick work of making an arrest following an afternoon holdup of the Visions in Endicott yesterday.

40-year-old Rasheed Crawford is charged with attempted robbery.

Endicott Police say that at approximately 12:39 p.m. yesterday, Crawford tried to rob the Visions Federal Credit Union on McKinley Avenue.

Police say Crawford did not display a weapon and fled on foot before receiving any money.

Endicott Police say they were on the scene within 2 minutes and had Crawford in custody a short time later.