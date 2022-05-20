BINGHAMTON, NY – A longtime antique appraiser joined the Phelps Mansion for its weekly Thursday’s at the Museum program.

Bob Connelly has been a professional appraiser for over fifty years. Bob started off as an auctioneer, but soon realized he wanted to see and learn as much as he could.



Thursday’s at the Museum is a community luncheon, followed by a lecture from that week’s special guest. Those in attendance were asked to bring an item for Connelly to appraise.



He says being an appraiser is a lifetime career. You can retire from a job, but you never retire from a career.

Antique Appraiser, Bob Connelly says, “Well you always want to find something new, something very usual. And you never know when you’re gonna find it. Whether it happens to be something that’s presidential, or what I’m talking about this time, the gang land meeting in 1957 in Apalachin New York.”

Bob says his most memorable appraisal was a wine decanter set from when President Lincoln was in office. At the time, he says it sold for roughly twenty-five thousand dollars; however, now, he says it would go for at least four-hundred thousand.