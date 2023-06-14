VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Pack a picnic dinner, grab a blanket and put on your dancing shoes as the Anderson Center has announced a pair of major concerts for this summer.

The first is Motown legends he Temptations.

Ranked as the greatest R and B artist of all time by Billboard Magazine, the Temptations will be joined on the bill by the Four Tops on June 30th.

Then on August 11th, singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge returns to the Anderson Center, this time with a full band.

She previously performed a solo show back in 2009.

Marketing Director Chris Bodnarczuk says the lawn will be open for both shows.

“It feels very intimate on the lawn. It’s maybe a tenth of the size of Bethel Woods or Saratoga, but you’re right there. You get to really feel the music and it feels like you’re out for a picnic almost,” he said.

Tickets are still available by logging onto http://Anderson.Binghamton.edu or by visiting the box office which is open from noon to 4 Monday through Friday.

Season tickets and a variety of bundle options are now available for the Anderson Center’s upcoming season which will feature a live orchestra accompaniment of the Disney Pixar film “Coco” as well as a concert by Ranky Tanky featuring soloist Lisa Fischer.