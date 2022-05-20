A History Channel Documentary series that explores the world of antiques is coming to New York.

The American Pickers is a show that follows a trio of skilled antique collectors as they travel the country. The pickers hunt for America’s most valuable, unique collections and, to learn the interesting stories behind each item.



The show is looking for leads, so, if you, or someone you know has a large accumulation of antiques, it may be selected for the show. Call 646-493-2184 or send them an email at americanpickers@cineflix.com.



Include your name, location, phone number, photos, and a description of the collection.