ENDICOTT, NY – Students at All Saints School in Endicott are being recognized by the highest level of the Catholic Church, the pontiff himself.

Mrs. Berkowitz and her third grade students received the “Pope Francis Caring for our Common Home Green Apple Award” today for their environmental efforts.

The award was open to any individual, class, faith group, or family who encouraged others to unite and improve their community.

For this elementary class, these initiatives included composting, reading books to peers about the Earth, and encouraging everyone to do their part to preserve our planet.

Martin Phillips, a student of the awarded class, says, “Everyone can help; it’s everyone’s responsibility to take care of your home, and also for the animals and everything that lives on this planet.”

Phillips says the award was the result of dedication and cooperation amongst the entire class and it could not have been done without the help of teachers, parents and friends.