BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar had a busy couple of first days on the job overseeing the response to Sunday’s hit and run fatality.

Akshar took the oath of office on Sunday becoming the first new Sheriff in Broome County in 24 years.

He says he’s already making good on a campaign promise to address 2 major issues facing the jail, chronic understaffing and visitation.

Akshar says he wants the county to suspend the higher education requirement for corrections officers and to offer a financial incentive for experienced guards who transfer in from other counties.

He also plans to speak with the corrections officer union and jail administration to devise a plan to return the number of visitor hours to close to pre-pandemic levels.

“Things have been done in a very specific way for a very long period of time. We really are thinking outside of the box. How can we attract people to come to this agency who are job ready?”

Akshar says he plans a top to bottom review of the day-to-day operations at the Sheriff’s Office and is conducting 3 meetings a day for 3 days in order to solicit feedback from the department’s 300 employees.

Akshar has appointed Sammy Davis, who had served as director of the training academy, as his Undersheriff.

And he created a new Public Information Officer position which he says will provide a direct benefit to taxpayers by giving them factual information in a timely manner.

Akshar’s opponent in the election, Captain Kate Newcomb, remains with the Sheriff’s Office and her position is protected by civil service law.

However, Akshar has put Lieutenant Ben Harting in charge of overseeing the department’s law enforcement division.