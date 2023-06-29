ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endwell man is turning his grief over the death of his daughter to a fentanyl overdose into an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of opioids.

Jim Little is organizing an addiction and anti-drug educational event for tomorrow afternoon at the Endicott Visitors Center.

Last December, his daughter Jennifer Little died at age 30 in Florida after taking heroin that she didn’t know was laced with the far more potent opioid fentanyl.

Jim says Jennifer grew up with a variety of anxiety, phobias and self-esteem issues that lead he to medicate with food and later drugs.

She eventually went to Florida for rehab and managed to stay sober for 10 years, even getting a job at the recovery center and working her way up to Chief Financial Officer.

However, her issues with weight lead her to get gastric bypass surgery.

Jim says the surgery was botched, causing her great pain for which a doctor prescribed pain killers which lead to her relapse.

He says he originally intended to just hold a memorial for friends and family but then decided a better tribute to his daughter would be to spread awareness.

“In the spirit of my daughter, because she was an activist, I thought that I could carry that on and perhaps we can educate the public and families. Anyone who is addicted is welcome to stop by and I hope they can get some good advice and connections to get help if they need it,” he said.

Little says he worries about what impacts social media may have had on Jennifer in terms of her body image and self-esteem and he wishes now that he had exerted more controls over her access to the platforms.

Tomorrow’s educational event begins at 2 p.m at the Endicott Visitors Center located at 300 Lincoln Avenue.

It will feature presentations by representatives of the Addiction Center of Broome County and Helio Healthcare.

There will also be free fentanyl test strips and Narcan as well as Narcan training.

The event is free and open to the public.