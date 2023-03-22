BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A 75-year-old Binghamton man is returning to state prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Assault.

In June 2022, Peter Scott stabbed a 58-year-old man in the arm with a knife, during a dispute at 138 Grand Avenue in Johnson City.

The victim suffered cuts but was not seriously injured.

Scott has a lengthy criminal history and was most recently convicted of felony Attempted Robbery in 2019.

“Defendant Scott has a history of criminal behavior dating back to 1982. A State prison sentence is the only way to protect the citizens of our community from this individual,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.