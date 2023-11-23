BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The most wonderful time of the year has officially arrived at the Roberson Museum.

The 69th annual Home for the Holidays celebration is now open.

Over 100 trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses are located throughout the three floors of the museum along with dazzling decorations for the holiday season.

Marketing and Events Coordinator Emily Keubler says the mansion is home to more decorations this year than in the past.

She says the decorations bring out the grandeur and the beauty of Roberson Mansion.

“There’s something for everybody. For parents and grandparents it can be very nostalgic and for kids I think the magic of the holiday season is so apparent. Everybody loves it. The train room is decorated for Christmas too and that’s always a huge hit. I think kids f all ages, even little kids, just enjoy the lights and the decorations. Its a great event for families and a great holiday tradition,” she says.

Roberson will be home to several holiday events such as Saturday craft workshops for kids, live music, and a visit from Santa.

The Museum will also host its annual Holiday Marketplace on December 9 and 10.

Home for the Holiday will run until January 5.

Roberson is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday and 11 to 9 Thursday and Friday.

Fore more information, visit http://Roberson.org.