BINGHAMTON, NY – A new 5K event to give back to local charities is coming to Broome this summer.

The 545 event will offer both a five mile run or a 5K walk.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of and raise funds for five local charities. They are Mom’s House, Mercy House, A Room to Heal, Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton, and Habitat for Humanity of Broome County.



Tom Ryan, the Executive Director of the Empire Road Race Series, says the idea is to consolidate support for all five organizations into one big event.

Executive Director of the Empire Road Race Series Tom Ryan says, “Local charities try to put on their own running event, typically a 5K, and they get limited turnout because there’s so many road races. So the idea here is to put on a single event to represent five charities, bring some scale and interest to it, and hopefully we’ll be able to raise a lot of money for these charities.”

The 545 will begin at 8 a.m. on July 30th in Rec Park.



Those interested in signing up can visit the event’s website at https://www.errs.rocks/.