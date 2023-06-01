VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of our area’s most popular ethnic festivals is back as it celebrates a half century of food, drink, music and dancing.

The 50th anniversary Greek Festival began today at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Vestal.

All of the Greek food favorites are back, including gyros, souvlaki and honey puffs along with Greek beer and wine.

Plus numerous homemade pastries.

There’s also Greek music and dancing by both children and adults.

Chairman Kostas Papathomas says the theme for this year is the Greek word “meraki.”

He explains what that means.

“You should do something with love and with soul, with your heart so you can be successful. Everything, you’ve got to put your heart into it to do it well,” he says.

Papathomas says it takes more than 100 volunteers months to prepare for the festival.

All of the food is available for eat-in or take out.

Hours today, tomorrow and Saturday are noon to 9 and noon to 4 on Sunday.

The church is located at 4121 O’Hara Drive in Vestal.