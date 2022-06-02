VESTAL, NY – Another cherished annual tradition is returning in person to its regular time of year, the Greek Fest.

The 49th annual Grecian Festival is underway at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Vestal.

After offering drive-thru versions of the festival over the past 2 years of the pandemic, the local Greek community is once again inviting everyone to be Greek for a Day, or more.

All the traditional aspects are back, including food, wine, pastries, music, dancing, gifts and the famous Greek hospitality.

Jimmy Anastos grew up in the church and has been volunteering since he was a kid.

“My father is stepping aside and the older generation is gone. We’re the middle generation. Now we’ve got to bring that next generation. If it’s not for keeping the tradition going, we’re going to lose it. So, if we don’t bring our kids involved, there goes tradition. There’s nothing but Greek tradition and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Anastos helps to oversee the grill where they cook gyro, souvlaki, and loukaniko, which is a lemon-flavored Greek sausage.

And don’t forget the loukomades, better known as honey puffs.

Hours are noon to 9 today through Saturday and Sunday, when they offer the lamb dinner, hours are noon until they run out of food which is usually around 4.