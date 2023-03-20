BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Less than 3 months on the job, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar is already making history.

The Sheriff’s Office held a swearing in ceremony today for 27 new corrections officers, including the first 3 African-American women to work in law enforcement in Broome County history.

It’s not only the largest new class of CO’s in jail history, but also the most diverse.

It includes 9 people of color, representing 36% of the class, and 7 women.

Ariana Brown is a Binghamton University graduate student getting her masters degree in public administration.

Her brother is a corrections officer at a state prison in Upstate.

Brown says she saw a flier for the corrections officer job at her gym and set up an appointment with the Director of Community Engagement and Recruitment Charles Woody.

“I felt right at home. When I was sitting there talking to him, it wasn’t uncomfortable at all. I was like, this is where I want to be. I feel comfortable, I feel like it’s not forced, and I’m doing something good and I feel good about it.”

Brown says she’s proud and excited to be part of a history-making team and looks forward to working with her fellow officers.

She says she wants to help change people’s views on law enforcement.

The new officers are hired on a provisional basis and will need to go through the training academy in the fall.

A spokesman for Akshar says the new class goes a long way toward addressing a critical staffing shortage at the jail.

However, positions are still available.

You can find out more information by emailing joinbcso@broomecountyny.gov.