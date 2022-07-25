WIVT/WBGH – Today marked the second of a series of listening sessions to engage and hear constituents regarding the 2023 Farm Bill.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball along with partners from the New York State Education Department, Farm Bureau, and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo held the session at the Broome Agricultural Development Center.

Those who attended had three-minutes to share any comments with the panel.

The underlying theme from those in attendance was that farmers should be compensated to some degree, especially with prices and inflation on the rise.

Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga, T Hanson says that whatever policies come from Farm Bill, they must be easily implemented.

The Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, T Hanson says, “To compensate them for their work, is that is must be a meaningful amount. And that meaningful amount, what’s meaningful for a small farm versus a large farm. That varies right, but there has to be some calculation that is truly meaningful.”

One local farmer said that the aspect of the family farm is going away. He says that farmers have to be much more efficient to cater to the increasing demand of business.

Several farmers agree that they hope the Farm Bill focuses specifically on the agriculture and not on the politics.



Additional dates and locations for the listening sessions will be released soon.