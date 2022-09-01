BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing celebrated its 17th annual carnival yesterday, August 31st.



Residents were escorted outside to enjoy music from a live D-J, carnival games like Plinko and ski-ball, a dunk tank, and sweet treats like ice cream and cotton candy.



Christina Gaska, is the assistant administrator at Bridgewater and says that this is the first time, since COVID that the carnival has returned outside.



She says the residents have been eagerly waiting to have a day of festivities in the fresh air.

Christina Gaska, the Assistant Administrator at Bridgewater says, “We like to do it because it gets the residents out of the every day. Gets them outside, hanging out with each other. A lot of times, they don’t get to see their friends who may live in other units cause their on their unit, so it’s just nice to come out in the fresh air, have some fun with each other, and with the staff.”

Gaska says that the most loved to be hated staff members were assigned to the dunk tank.



She also says that many of the residents’ family members visit, and join the carnival.



Gaska says that it is important for the residents to spend time with their families in different settings, and not solely their rooms.