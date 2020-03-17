Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko addresses coronavirus impact on Clerk and DMV offices

From the Broome County Office of the County Clerk:

Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko is updating information concerning the Broome County Clerk’s Office and the various DMV offices around the County.

First, the Clerk’s Office is now closed to the public. Law firms and title search companies are welcome to drop off files and folders at a box that will be outside the Clerk’s Office glass door.

All users are strongly recommended to use the e-filing, e-recording and online search capabilities that our office has.

For paper filings and paper searches that are not time sensitive, please wait until the State of Emergency has been lifted in Broome County.

www.gobcclerk.com will remain available for searching and purchasing documents. E-filings of civil actions can be done through the NYSCEF e-filing system.

Land documents and other recordings can be submitted through one of 4 platforms: Simplifile, CSC, ePartners Network and Indecomm.

Second, the Binghamton and Endicott DMV offices remain open.

However, following federal directives on social distancing, only 10 customers will be allowed in the office at any one time.

Also, following the example of other DMV offices around the state, only Broome County residents will be served during the State of Emergency.

We strongly encourage people to limit transactions to only the most necessary and timely. If your renewal isn’t up for another month, please wait until the State of Emergency has been lifted in Broome County.

Social distancing is vitally important at this time and we are respectfully asking the public to work with us to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you do not need to come to the Clerk’s Office or DMV until after the health crisis has passed, please don’t.

We value the health and safety of our staff and everyone in the general public. #FlattenTheCurve

The Broome County Clerk’s Office will continue to keep its stakeholders and the general public informed through its website at http://www.gobroomecounty.com/clerk and its Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/BroomeCountyClerk.