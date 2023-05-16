SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The large migrant camp on U.S. soil between San Diego and Tijuana is now gone except for the leftover bedding, jugs of water, makeshift tents and hundreds of trash bags left behind by the migrants.

After getting past the first border barrier and then waiting at the second one, in what’s called the “enforcement zone,” migrants began moving in weeks ago anticipating the end of Title 42.

Some reported waiting for days at a time for Border Patrol agents to pick them up.

As the end of Title 42 grew near, the camp’s population grew.

Slowly agents began moving the migrants to Border Patrol stations around San Diego.

The last migrants were cleared out late Sunday afternoon.

Since Title 42 expired, asylum-seekers are supposed to be processed within 72 hours and given a preliminary interview by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services personnel.

If the migrants don’t have credible asylum claims, they are being returned to Mexico.

“Among those being returned are migrants who were living between the two border barriers,” said Enrique Lucero, director of the Migrant Affairs Office in Tijuana. “Migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador will be returned to their country of origin.”

Lucero stated that he expects asylum claims made by 75 percent of migrants will be rejected, and the migrants sent back.

While the camp between San Diego and Tijuana has been cleared, another one, perhaps larger, remains active near the town of Jacumba, California, located about 80 miles east of San Diego.

Migrant camp in Jacumba, California. (Geovanni Arreola/KSWB)

Migrants from the migrant camp near Jacumba, California waiting to load onto Border Patrol buses where they will be handcuffed prior to boarding. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Migrants say they’ve been waiting for days to get picked up.

The asylum-seekers here are surviving on the generosity of volunteers who have been providing food and water.

Border Patrol agents have been busing the migrants from this point to processing centers in San Diego, a bus ride that takes about an hour and 20 minutes.