TODAY:

Steady snow moving in from the east this morning. This will continue as we go throughout the day. The heaviest of snow will be from this morning until this afternoon. Winter weather alerts remain in place today for all of the area. Lower snow totals are expected for the western areas and lower elevations compared to eastern areas and higher elevations.

TONIGHT:

Steady snow tapers to snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation overnight looks to stay light.

TOMORROW:

We dry out throughout the morning on Wednesday. Clouds decrease throughout the day and we have the potential to see some sunshine as we go into the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds filter back in on Thursday. These clouds are ahead of rain showers on Friday. Stray showers linger on Saturday. Dry weather returns for Sunday with broken cloud cover. We see some sunshine going into the start of next week.



TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

