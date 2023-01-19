TODAY:

Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, a cold front moves through. It brings rain showers and a transition to snow showers into Friday.

TOMORROW:

Scattered snow showers for Friday as we get colder throughout the day. Little accumulation is expected from these snow showers.

THIS WEEKEND:

We dry out for Saturday but hold onto the clouds. Sunday is more active. We start off dry but cloudy. In the evening, a rain/snow mix moves in and continues into the overnight. Accumulating snow is looking possible as of right now. We will continue to keep you updated as we get closer to the event.

NEXT WEEK:

The rain/snow mix continues into Monday morning before it tapers off. We dry out for Tuesday and still hold onto the clouds. Another system moves in Wednesday bringing more rounds of rain and snow.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 36 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LATE DAY.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW EARLY. BREEZY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

