BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for Broome, Cortland, and Chenango counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, mixed precipitation is expected with ice accumulations and snow/sleet accumulations of up to 1 inch.

The weather has and is expected to cause slippery road conditions that will impact travel.

The NWS asks drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling.

You can check the latest road conditions by calling 511.