BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. tomorrow, March 9th, for the following counties in our area:

Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Sullivan

Three to five inches of snow is expected with more at higher elevations.

The NWS says to plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact tomorrow evening’s commute.

Heavy snowfall rates are expected (about an inch per hour) on Friday evening. Lighter snow will continue into the night and end Saturday morning.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10th.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling. You can check road conditions by calling 511.