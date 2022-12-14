BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the National Weather Service, there is a Winter Storm Watch now in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night.

The weather service is calling for heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, ice accumulations, and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

The storm watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna Counties.

The weather service says that travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

Broome County Sheriff Harder advises residents to follow these safety precautions: