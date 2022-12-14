BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the National Weather Service, there is a Winter Storm Watch now in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night.
The weather service is calling for heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, ice accumulations, and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
The storm watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna Counties.
The weather service says that travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Broome County Sheriff Harder advises residents to follow these safety precautions:
- Limit your travel if possible.
- If you must travel: Allow extra time to reach your destination and leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
- Have at least ½ tank of gas in your vehicle.
- Dress warm and have a blanket in your vehicle.
- Make sure your cell phone is fully charged if you have to call for help.
- Be familiar with an alternate route to your destination in case roads are closed.
- If you are traveling slowly, be sure to have your 4-way flashers on.
- If possible, park vehicles off roadways to allow Public Works Staff the opportunity for the best snow removal.
- If you are in an accident, call 911, stay in your vehicle and wait for help.
- Do not get out of your vehicle and walk around the roadway to avoid being hit by oncoming traffic.
- Remember to take breaks while shoveling to avoid back injuries and/or possible heart attacks.