TODAY:

High pressure is still in place today which keeps us dry and quiet. We start the day with some lake-effect cloud cover, but those should clear out by the afternoon, bringing sunshine back into the forecast. Temperatures today top off in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT:

We are mostly clear heading into the evening, allowing radiational cooling to drop temperatures into the low 20s and upper teens. Clouds begin to increase overnight heading into Friday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We stay dry but mostly cloud tomorrow, and temperatures are staying in the 30s. Our next chance for showers moves in Saturday afternoon, mainly as widely scattered showers. Some of the rain could transition to a rain/snow mix, especially in higher elevations and later in the evening, and it will likely linger into Sunday morning before we dry off for the holiday.

THURSDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. EARLY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 36

CHRISTMAS DAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 48

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter