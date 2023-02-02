BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, and Otsego counties beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow, February 3rd.

The warning will remain in effect until noon on Saturday, February 4th.

Residents can expect dangerously cold winds with wind chills as low a 35 degrees below zero.

The coldest wind chills are expected to be Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says to avoid outside activities if possible. If you do have to go outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.