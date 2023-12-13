TODAY:

Another mainly quiet forecast is in store for today. We’ll see lake-effect clouds streaming in throughout the day, with a chance for a few stray flurries by the afternoon. Temperatures today only get into the upper 30s this afternoon which is seasonable for this time of year.

TONIGHT:

A few more lake-effect flurries could fall this evening, but most are dry under cloudy skies this evening. Temperatures tonight drop into the low 20s, which is also seasonable for this time of year.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure returns tomorrow and arrives with warmer and drier conditions. We’ll see mostly clear and sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures warm up to the low 50s for the end of the work week, and we stay dry throughout the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES

HIGH: 34 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37

