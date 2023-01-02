TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies remain for the morning hours. Cloud cover slightly decreases this afternoon. Conditions stay dry as high pressure still lingers near the region. Highs reach the upper 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover increases ahead of a warm front to our west. The warm front provides enough lift and moisture for the clouds to form. Rain showers move in later due to rising low pressure. Lows drop to the upper 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Moderate rainfall by breakfast time, but the chances of torrential downpours remain low. Rain showers become steadier in the afternoon as low pressure in the region stays weak. Rainfall amounts could reach up to 0.5″ in parts of the area. Highs reach near the mid 50’s. Overnight, mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers. Lows in the low 50’s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Rain showers continue for Wednesday. The warming trend ends with temperatures reaching the mid 50’s. A slight chance of rain on Thursday with temperatures slightly above average as low pressure still lingers near the region. Highs on Thursday reach the mid 40’s. Seasonable conditions return by the end of the workweek. A chance of snow showers for Friday, but mostly cloudy for much of the weekend.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STAYING DRY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

