TODAY:

Spotty showers are starting our day and become more scattered throughout the day. It will not be a complete rainy day. We just see some on and off showers. As for temperatures, a southeasterly wind continues to usher in warmer air. This allows temperatures to reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers continue to be on and off for tonight. Temperatures overnight stay well above average due to plenty of warm air in place.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday will be the warmest day out of the next seven days. It will also feature more on and off rain showers. These showers from Tuesday through Wednesday are associated with a slow moving cold front. It finally moves out by Thursday and temperatures drop.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We dry out on Thursday and stay cloudy due to some lake-enhanced clouds as winds have changed direction behind that cold front. Temperatures also trend below average for the end of the week and into the weekend. There is a bit of uncertainty for Friday and going into the weekend regarding an area of low pressure. As of right now, we look to see the potential for showers on Friday and a lesser chance for showers for the weekend. Either way, we look to be mostly to completely cloudy through the weekend and into the start of next week.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

