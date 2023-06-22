TODAY:

Clouds continue to build in today ahead of some isolated showers that will be on and off throughout the day. This is due to an area of low pressure moving northward.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we hold onto the clouds and scattered showers develop as that area of low pressure continues to move in.

TOMORROW:

This area of low pressure stalls for the end of the week and into the weekend which means we stay unsettled. Showers and thunderstorms develop for our Friday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The weather pattern gets repetitive for the next few days. Showers and thunderstorms continue for the next week. Due to the continuous showers and thunderstorms, localized flooding is possible as these showers and thunderstorms go over the same area. This is something we will watch over the next week.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 66

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

