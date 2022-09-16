Happy Friday! Patchy fog is starting our day but will lift by mid-morning. Aside from the fog, we are mostly clear and dry this morning. It has also been quite the cool morning. We will warm up throughout the day. For our Friday, we are mostly sunny and dry. Clouds increase this evening and overnight. Tonight, we are partly cloudy but remain dry. Sunshine returns Saturday and it is another dry day. Changes move in for Sunday.

Sunday is more of a mix of sun and clouds day with isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and into the evening. More widespread activity moves in for Sunday night into Monday. This will be with a cold front bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. By Tuesday, we dry out and sunshine returns. We stay mostly sunny on Wednesday. Our next cold front enters the area on Thursday bringing showers to the area.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS LATE DAY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter