TODAY:

Dry and quiet today as we are mostly sunny. Temperatures today reach close to average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds do start to increase but we remain dry.

TOMORROW:

We continue to see clouds filter in on Thursday. This is as showers and thunderstorms develop but look to be isolated throughout the day.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The more widespread showers and thunderstorms develop on Friday. These showers and thunderstorms will be mainly in the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the main threats being strong winds and heavy rain. For the weekend, we are mostly sunny Saturday and see some broken cloud cover Sunday. Both days will be dry. Showers and thunderstorms return for the start of next week.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW : 59

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW : 64

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW : 58

